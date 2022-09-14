After Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy Reacts To #BoycottBrahmastra Trend; Says ‘It Didn’t Bother Me But I Wonder Why…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ is off to a flying start at the office. But the road wasn’t a smooth ride for the cast and crew as the mythological fantasy drama had the huge task of overcoming the Boycott trend which was reported as the main reason for the failure of recent Bollywood films. And now that ‘Brahmastra’ has ended Bollywood’s dry run at the box office by alluring the audience back to the theatres, actress Mouni Roy, who essays the role of Junoon in the Ayan Mukerji directorial opened up about #BoycottBrahmastra trend.

In a recent conversation with News18, Mouni said, “It didn’t bother me but I would wonder why somebody would write such things even without watching the film first. If you watch it and then don’t like it, you can express so.” Furthermore, she continued, “These are all phantom people, who are hiding behind their screens. They don’t have anything else to do and have a surplus amount of time. So, they waste it doing these things.”

Earlier, during a press conference, Alia was quizzed about releasing Brahmastra amid the ongoing Boycott trend. Responding to which, the talented actress said, “It is a beautiful environment to release a film. Right now, we need to be healthy, safe, and secure. We should all feel grateful for life in general, aise kuch mat bolo, aap mat spread karo. Negative kuchh nahi hain environment, sab positive hain, sab acha hain.”

In addition to Mouni, Ranbir and Alia, ‘Brahmastra’ also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Plus, Shah Rukh Khan also makes a cameo appearance in the movie. While ‘Brahmastra’ managed to strike a chord with the audience, fans have already started flooding the internet with theories related to the next instalment titled ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’.

Cover Image: Instagram

