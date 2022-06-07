Afia Tonkmor: Who is the new girl on Love Island 2022?

A new season of Love Island has begun, with the producers already shaking things up by introducing brand new faces to the blossoming cast.

Following Tuesday (7 June) night’s recoupling, in which Davide Sanclimenti picked Gemma Owen, two new bombshells were introduced to the audience.

One of them was Afia Tonkmor, a lounge host from London.

The 25-year-old has arrived in Spain just in time to get to know Liam Llewellyn, who found himself suddenly single in the final moments of the most recent episode.

Afia, who works at a private members’ club, has yet to see the inside of the villa, but we know she’s open to finding love once she gets there.

“It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well,” she said of the chance to appear on Love Island.

And we probably shouldn’t expect her to play it too cool once she’s in the house. “I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything,’” she said.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.

