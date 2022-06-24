Afghans bury loved ones in mass grave after earthquake kills at least 1,000

Victims of an earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people on Wednesday (22 June) were buried in a mass grave in Paktika province the following day.

This video shows people saying prayers as bodies are transported to the graves.

Dozens of houses were destroyed and unknown numbers were feared trapped underneath rubble following the 6.1 magnitude earthquake.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt in other areas of Afghanistan as well as Pakistan and India.

