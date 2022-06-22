Afghanistan earthquake – live: 950 dead after huge tremor in Paktika province

Rescue helicopter lands in Afghanistan after 6.1 magnitude earthquake

Almost 1,000 people have died after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Paktika province early on Wednesday.

Disaster management officials revised the death toll up to at least 950 and said more than 600 others have been injured, with significant damage to property seen across several districts.

The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, head of the Taliban administration’s natural disaster ministry, said earlier that the majority of deaths were in the province of Paktika.

Rescue workers are arriving at the site by helicopter, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency.

At least 90 houses have been destroyed and dozens of people are believed to be trapped under the rubble, according to the news agency’s director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan.

Photos and videos on social media showed people being rescued from the rubble in stretchers.

Tremors from the powerful earthquake were felt across over 500km in areas including Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has said.

Show latest update 1655890537 At least 90 houses destroyed, many trapped under the rubble as rescue op underway At least 90 houses have been destroyed and dozens of people are believed to be trapped under the rubble, according to the state-run Bakhtar news agency’s director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan. Rescue workers are arriving at the site by helicopter. Stuti Mishra 22 June 2022 10:35 1655890354 Taliban urges ‘all aid agencies to send teams’ Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government has urged all aid agencies to send aid for those affected as the death toll rises to almost a thousand in the Paktika province after huge tremours. Mr Karimi wrote on Twitter: “A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses.” “We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.” Stuti Mishra 22 June 2022 10:32 1655890055 Over 950 dead after huge tremor in Afghanistan’s Paktika province Almost 1,000 people have died after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Paktika province early on Wednesday. Disaster management officials revised the death toll up to at least 950 and said more than 600 others have been injured, with significant damage to property seen across several districts. Here’s our breaking story with the latest: Stuti Mishra 22 June 2022 10:27 1655889489 Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering all the latest updates from earthquake-hit Afghanistan. Stay tuned! Stuti Mishra 22 June 2022 10:18

