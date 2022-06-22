Authorities in Afghanistan have said that the death toll in Wednesday morning’s earthquake that struck Paktika province has soared to 950.

A disaster management official said that another 610 people have been injured.

The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Tremors from the powerful earthquake were felt across over 500km in areas including in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a tweet.

Source Link Afghanistan earthquake: Death toll rises to 950 after tremor with 6.1 magnitude