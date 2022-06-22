Hundreds of people have died after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Paktika province early on Wednesday.
An official told BBC News that at least 250 people were killed, while the authorities said there is significant damage to homes in the region.
A spokesperson for the Taliban government called it “a severe earthquake… killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses”.
More follows
Source Link Afghanistan earthquake: ‘At least 250 dead’ as major quake hits Paktika province