AEW has revealed that we will soon be able to see American and Japanese wrestlers battle it out in its first-ever joint pay-per-view event with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2022 will be held on Sunday 26 June at the United Center in Chicago.

The announcement was made on Wednesday’s episode of AEW: Dynamite with AEW president Tony Khan and New Japan president Takami Ohbari on the stage.

New Japan champion wrestlers such as Taiji Ishimori, Tomohiro Ishii and Kota Ibushi have previously wrestled at Madison Square Gardens in New York in the G1 supercard show that was co-produced with American Ring of Honor promotions, but this is the first full-on collaboration between NJPW and AEW.

Here’s all you need to know about the event.

When is it?

The wrestling matches will take place on Sunday 26 June.

The event will begin at 12am BST (7pm ET) with pay-per-view coverage starting from 1am BST (8pm ET)

Where will it take place?

The fight will take place at the United Centre Chicago.

Around 23,000 fans are expected to fill the venue.

How can I watch it?

Tickets for Forbidden Door will go on sale on 6 May at 4pm BST (11am ET) on AEWTix.com and Tickemaster.com.

In the UK, the event can be purchased on Fite TV. It is available to pre-order on Fite TV now.

In the US and Canada, the event can be purchased on pay-per-view and via the Bleacher Report app.

Who is fighting?

A line-up has not yet been announced for the show but it will feature ‘marquee match-ups’ between members of AEW and NJPW’s rosters.

More details are expected to be announced on upcoming episodes of Dynamite that UK fans can watch on Fite TV or on ITV4.

Source Link AEW announces Forbidden Door 2022: How to get tickets or watch live