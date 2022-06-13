Plastic bottles, camping seats and skips littered the temporary campsite after hundreds of caravans moved off yesterday ( 12 June ) from from Appleby Horse Fair.

The traditional event – which sees members of the gypsy, Roma and travelling communities gather – usually takes place at the start of June.

Lasting for a week and starting on the first Thursday of June, the event traces its history back to James II, who, in 1685, granted a royal charter allowing a horse fair “near the River Eden”. But the travelling community reckon they have been coming to Appleby for at least 500 years, and possibly since Roman times.

Appleby Horse Fair (Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS)

Travellers from around the world converge on the Cumbrian market town to meet old friends and do business – mainly trading horses.

Aerial view of the travellers campsite on the outskirts of Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria. (Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS)

Attendance is bolstered by a much wider community from all walks of life, people who share an interest in horses and caravanning.

Appleby Fair is not officially an organised event but is a traditional gathering with a long history. Today it is managed by the Multi-Agency Strategic Co-ordinating Group including the police and Eden District Council.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Aerial images show scale of rubbish left after Appleby Horse Fair