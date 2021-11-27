Adrian Lewis accuses Peter Wright of being a ‘cheat’ after clash in Minehead

Adrian Lewis has accused Peter Wright of being a “cheat” after being beaten by the Scot in the second round of the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals on Saturday.

Following Wright’s 6-5 victory in Minehead, a heated exchange took place between the two players while they were still on stage, with Lewis looking particularly unhappy and ending up being led away by a member of security staff.

The Englishman later wrote on Twitter: “Learning curve about trust today occurred.

“I honestly did nothing wrong. Even I was bewildered with what was going on and trying to process it whilst trying to concentrate on my darts. So at the end of the game I wanted to find out what was his problem because I didn’t have a clue what was going on.

“He said to me there was a loose floorboard and I found it! So my response to him was: ‘You took me out my rhythm, you had a game plan, and as world number two, it’s disgraceful and you’re nothing but a cheat’.

“He knew what he was doing, as soon as I went 3-1 up he started muttering things and shaking his head at me which put me in a situation that made me feel uncomfortable.

“The people who I fall out with always have to be the ones (that) apologise because they know I’m not a cheat, never have been, never will be!”

Lewis added: “Trouble does seem to follow me around, I can’t deny it, but it’s only because I’m a genuine person who wears my heart on my sleeve and people try to take advantage of that. I will always speak my mind!

“For those saying I’m a sore loser, this that and the other, I’m the best loser because I say it exactly as it is.

“I don’t try hide anything, I say what I see. Peter will say nice things about me in the interview as he knows I’ve done nothing wrong and he’s bang out of order.”

