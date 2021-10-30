Aditya Roy Kapur's Impromptu Performance Goes Viral On The Internet; Netizens Praise His Music Skills

Many actors have impressed the audience with their singing skills, but delivering an impromptu performance isn’t a piece of cake. But Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur left fans stunned when he channelled his inner rockstar and took the centre-stage to deliver an entertaining musical act. Apart from his soulful voice, Aditya charmed the audience gathered at the Cyber Hub in Gurugram with his guitar skills as well.

The charismatic actor, who has been shooting for the Hindi remake of Tamil hit-flick Thadam in the Delhi-NCR region, delivered a solo-impromptu performance after wrapping the film’s shoot. With a couple of videos going viral on the internet, Aditya’s performance reminded fans of his Aashiqui 2 character, Rahul Jaykar. Check out a few some reactions here:

Aditya, who made his Bollywood debut with London Dreams, has carved a niche for himself in the industry with back to back stellar on-screen performances. And with recent releases Malang and Ludo managing to strike a chord with the audience, Aditya aims to continue the box office momentum.

With Mrunal Thakur and Vedika Pinto joining the cast of the Hindi remake, the Vardhan Ketkar directorial will feature Aditya is reported to essay a double role on the silver screen for the first time. Apart from the Thadam remake, Aditya also has filmmaker Kapil Verma’s actioner Om The Battle Within co-starring Sanjana Sanghi in his kitty.

