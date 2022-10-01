‘Adipurush’ Teaser Poster Shows Prabhas As Lord Rama And The Internet Is Divided; Here’s Why

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush has begun its journey to the box office. The makers released the first look at the protagonist played by Prabhas. After Baahubali, this would be the 42-year-old actor’s most epic outing in the period film genre.

Taking to social media, the makers released the teaser poster for Prabhas’ character, Lord Ram, for the upcoming Om Raut directorial. Adorned with combat accessories, a vest and dhoti with his hair tied back, Prabhas embodies the form of a warrior as he aims his bow and arrow at the sky against the background of lightning.

Also See: Koffee With Karan: Twitter Is Loving Kriti Sanon’s Friendship With ‘Adipurush’ Co-star Prabhas As She Calls Him

Although the poster is made to depict the gallantry of a warrior, it appears heavily edited and nothing we’ve not seen before. Not to mention, the internet found it too familiar with Ram Charan’s look from the recent mega-blockbuster RRR. Many took to social media to voice out their disappointment over the poorly visualized character of Prabhas considering the hype that was created by the venture.

Moreover, Adipurush is reportedly one of the most expensive films in India. Considering the massive budget and big names attached to the project, fans expected more from the makers.

RamCharan’s #RRR first look poster was Million Times better than #Adipurush . No Offence but Prabhas is not selling that look & the poster misses the mark by a country mile. 🤞🏼 For the teaser – hope that turns out well. https://t.co/odjYDbruo5 pic.twitter.com/6vm9pKWROX — SM (@beingshubho) September 30, 2022

Also See: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Starrer ‘Adipurush’ To Have A Bigger Budget Than ‘Bahubali’ Franchise; Find Out How Much

On the other hand, some fans were simply happy to get a glimpse of Prabhas in Adipurush after a long wait. They praised the actor for depicting the bravery of a warrior in his form and exuding fierceness in the poster. The film will open in theatres on January 12, 2023.

Get ready to experience the HUMAN GOD 🤩🤩🤩 Teaser cut was awesome #Adipurush #Prabhas — Bheeshma Talks (@BheeshmaTalksss) September 30, 2022

Most closest to the authentic version of Prabhu Ram as defined by Valmiki Ji 🙏🏼🔥 #Prabhas #Adipurush @omraut #AdipurushAgaman Winner all the way 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ABt19giOds — Jaspreet Kaur (@jaspreetk23) September 30, 2022

Even Fan Made Posters Are Better Than This. 500 crore Budget & This Is The Best They Could Come Up With? Looks Too Cartoonish. Remember Everyone Is Rooting For This Movie To Be A Blockbuster #Adipurush https://t.co/ShTJVYzm54 — THE_Terminator (@MysticBalaa) September 30, 2022

That calmness and divinity in his eyes😍😍 Prabhas anna😘😘

ADIPURUSH TEASER IN 3 DAYS#Adipurush #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/H251Mb5i0C — Vijaya Krishna🏹 (@RebelFanVizag) September 30, 2022

Cover Image: Sourced

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Adipurush' Teaser Poster Shows Prabhas As Lord Rama And The Internet Is Divided; Here's Why