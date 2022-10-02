The first-ever teaser of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is finally out. Touted as one of the most expensive Indian films, the movie is based on the mythological tale of Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen in the role of Rama while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Ravana. Kriti Sanon will also be seen in the film as Sita.

The teaser gave a glimpse into Prabhas and his gallantry as a warrior. It also showed the menacing look of Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. On the other hand, the teaser provided a brief glimpse into Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s love story. The colour tones of the teaser promised a dark take on the famous age-old tale.

Helmed by celebrated director Om Raut, the shots looked nothing short of spectacular. However, the VFX are not the best we’ve seen in recent time. Considering the massive budget of the movie, every shot fell flat and failed to depict the epicness of the characters.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Adipurush' Teaser Out! Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Film Promises All Things Epic But What’s With The VFX!