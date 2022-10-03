‘Adipurush’ Teaser: #Dissapointed Trends On Twitter As Fans Bash Movie’s Awful CGI; Say ‘Chhota Bheem Is Better’

The much-awaited teaser of the epic drama movie Adipurush released last night has left a sour taste in netizens’ mouths. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The teaser of Adipurush did not manage to impress the audience as it featured really bad CGI and VFX scenes. Netizens quickly took to Twitter and trended #Dissapointed as they compared the CGI of Adipurush to children’s cartoon shows.

The movie is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore and is the mots expensive Indian movie to be ever made. Fans questioned where the budget of the movie was used as the CGI were really awful. One user wrote, “#disappointed #Adipurush teaser looks like some baalveer/chota bheem level animation.. It’s an utter garbage in VFX. Where did they spend 500cr? Religion became a commodity! I mean seriously what could’ve been more disappointing than that?? Such a waste of money, resources and time!”

