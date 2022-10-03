‘Adipurush’ Teaser: #Dissapointed Trends On Twitter As Fans Bash Movie’s Awful CGI; Say ‘Chhota Bheem Is Better’

The much-awaited teaser of the epic drama movie Adipurush released last night has left a sour taste in netizens’ mouths. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The teaser of Adipurush did not manage to impress the audience as it featured really bad CGI and VFX scenes. Netizens quickly took to Twitter and trended #Dissapointed as they compared the CGI of Adipurush to children’s cartoon shows.
The movie is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore and is the mots expensive Indian movie to be ever made. Fans questioned where the budget of the movie was used as the CGI were really awful. One user wrote, “#disappointed #Adipurush teaser looks like some baalveer/chota bheem level animation.. It’s an utter garbage in VFX. Where did they spend 500cr? Religion became a commodity! I mean seriously what could’ve been more disappointing than that?? Such a waste of money, resources and time!”
#disappointed #Adipurush teaser looks like some baalveer/chota bheem level animation..
It’s an utter garbage in VFX
Where did they spend 500cr?
Religion became a comodity!
I mean seriously what could’ve been more disappointing than that??
Such a waste of money,resources and time! pic.twitter.com/i2IA5em0hK
— Mayur K (@MAYUR_K007) October 2, 2022
First of all Ram Charan would have been a perfect option to play that role, STILL ITS OKAY.
But that graphics and vfx 😭? that too for 500Cr budget movie..😭
Even Chota Bheem, Krishna Balram, Doraemon has better animations tbf 🥲🚶#Adipurush
— Shafin 🦁💛 | Hyped for PS1 (@Shafin2104) October 2, 2022
63% People voted Chota Bheem animation over #AdipurushTeaserDay what is happening @ssrajamouli Saar please do something. 😂
Bahubali has set very high standards for CGI. Dont make a parody and demean our culture @TSeries https://t.co/HLYTMQh3ma
— NamitaJaiHind 🇮🇳🚩 (@NamitaJaiHind) October 3, 2022
#Adipurush chota bheem it’s over for you😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Mx5WgDrTe1
— 🖤⁷ (@Yoon_gible) October 2, 2022
Thanks for @TSeries for giving me my childhood memories, this reminded me of chota bheem
Idhi cinema na cartoon ra ayya #AadiPurush pic.twitter.com/KiM7azLj6T
— Manohar manda (@CaresBcz) October 2, 2022
Requesting everyone to watch this movie instead of #Adipurush even Japanese people created better ramayan than om raut adipurush is just a biggest scam, anime >>>> cartoon adipurush #OmRaut pic.twitter.com/KRripAUzjc
— Harshal Lahane (@HarshalLahane1) October 2, 2022
#disappointed with #Adipurush trailer. Only a director like Rajamouli can do justice and portray Shri Ram as the way Hindus would want. All others want to mint money on the name of Shri Ram. Plus I don’t want to watch pic.twitter.com/cxrXXb5kyP
— Ankit Singh (@AnkitSingh13_) October 2, 2022
Even this 30-year-old animated #Ramayan looks more fresh than the animated #Adipurush lmao pic.twitter.com/ZNKWkPVlii
— ٖ (@mannkahe) October 2, 2022
NO WAY THEY MADE AN ANIMATED MOVIE OF 500cr 😭😭😭 #Adipurush #Prabhas #AdipurushTeaser pic.twitter.com/Kxmacf8xoF
— R U M I (@iMalfoyRKF) October 2, 2022
#Adipurush Teaser🥴😵
And these guys trolling us for #PonniyinSelvan🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZApb0Il99K
— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 2, 2022
Okay I am literally confused!
Is #Adipurush an animation film?
Lol Hands down the funniest teaser I have seen in a long time !!
WTF was that VFX bro 😂😂😂🤣
WHAT in THE HELL is this ?#AdipurushMegaTeaserReveal
I am no hater but 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OITB9YTDGp
— …… (@Sillyfellow22) October 2, 2022
