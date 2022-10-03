‘Adipurush’ Teaser: #Dissapointed Trends On Twitter As Fans Bash Movie’s Awful CGI; Say ‘Chhota Bheem Is Better’

The much-awaited teaser of the epic drama movie Adipurush released last night has left a sour taste in netizens’ mouths. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The teaser of Adipurush did not manage to impress the audience as it featured really bad CGI and VFX scenes. Netizens quickly took to Twitter and trended #Dissapointed as they compared the CGI of Adipurush to children’s cartoon shows.

SEE ALSO:‘Adipurush’ Teaser Out! Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Film Promises All Things Epic But What’s With The VFX!

The movie is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore and is the mots expensive Indian movie to be ever made. Fans questioned where the budget of the movie was used as the CGI were really awful. One user wrote, “#disappointed #Adipurush teaser looks like some baalveer/chota bheem level animation.. It’s an utter garbage in VFX. Where did they spend 500cr? Religion became a commodity! I mean seriously what could’ve been more disappointing than that?? Such a waste of money, resources and time!”

#disappointed #Adipurush teaser looks like some baalveer/chota bheem level animation..

It’s an utter garbage in VFX

Where did they spend 500cr?

Religion became a comodity!

I mean seriously what could’ve been more disappointing than that??

Such a waste of money,resources and time! pic.twitter.com/i2IA5em0hK — Mayur K (@MAYUR_K007) October 2, 2022

First of all Ram Charan would have been a perfect option to play that role, STILL ITS OKAY. But that graphics and vfx 😭? that too for 500Cr budget movie..😭 Even Chota Bheem, Krishna Balram, Doraemon has better animations tbf 🥲🚶#Adipurush — Shafin 🦁💛 | Hyped for PS1 (@Shafin2104) October 2, 2022

63% People voted Chota Bheem animation over #AdipurushTeaserDay what is happening @ssrajamouli Saar please do something. 😂

Bahubali has set very high standards for CGI. Dont make a parody and demean our culture @TSeries https://t.co/HLYTMQh3ma — NamitaJaiHind 🇮🇳🚩 (@NamitaJaiHind) October 3, 2022

Thanks for @TSeries for giving me my childhood memories, this reminded me of chota bheem

Idhi cinema na cartoon ra ayya #AadiPurush pic.twitter.com/KiM7azLj6T — Manohar manda (@CaresBcz) October 2, 2022

Requesting everyone to watch this movie instead of #Adipurush even Japanese people created better ramayan than om raut adipurush is just a biggest scam, anime >>>> cartoon adipurush #OmRaut pic.twitter.com/KRripAUzjc — Harshal Lahane (@HarshalLahane1) October 2, 2022

#disappointed with #Adipurush trailer. Only a director like Rajamouli can do justice and portray Shri Ram as the way Hindus would want. All others want to mint money on the name of Shri Ram. Plus I don’t want to watch pic.twitter.com/cxrXXb5kyP — Ankit Singh (@AnkitSingh13_) October 2, 2022

Okay I am literally confused!

Is #Adipurush an animation film?

Lol Hands down the funniest teaser I have seen in a long time !!

WTF was that VFX bro 😂😂😂🤣

WHAT in THE HELL is this ?#AdipurushMegaTeaserReveal

I am no hater but 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OITB9YTDGp — …… (@Sillyfellow22) October 2, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Adipurush' Teaser: #Dissapointed Trends On Twitter As Fans Bash Movie's Awful CGI; Say 'Chhota Bheem Is Better'