‘Adipurush’ Director Defends Film Amid Negative Reaction To Teaser: Not Made For Small Screen

Om Raut’s Adipurush released its teaser a few days ago and it has received negative reactions from the people. #BoycottAdipurush is trending all over the internet and amidst this the director has defended his film. He said that he is “not surprised as he had anticipated” the negative comments way before the release. Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan is a 3D adaptation of the Ramayana and that is what people are not liking about the film.

Prabhas is playing the role of Raghava while Kriti Sanon is Janki and Saif Ali Khan has played the role of Lankesh. Director Om Raut said that when people watch this movie on the big screen, they will have a different reaction because it is high on VFX and CGI. According to him, this film is not for a smaller screen and he had anticipated way before that whenever the trailer would release, people would react in a negative way because the effects would look good only in the theatres.

Om Raut said that this kind of film with high VFX can be cut down a bit but they cannot be brought down to a smartphone’s screen as it will lose its quality and the effects will not be there. He further said that he wouldn’t have uploaded it on YouTube but he had to as it was the “need of the hour”. The director said that the trailers had to be released on the smaller screens because that will help them reach a “wide audience”.

Adipurush’s director said that T-Series has the largest YouTube Channel in the world and the film “does require an audience that comes to cinema halls very rarely”. He said that the makers of the film want the senior citizens to hit the theatre to watch this film because it is Ramayana. Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas is scheduled to enter the theatres on January 12, 2023.

