Adil Rashid backs up Azeem Rafiq’s allegation Michael Vaughan made racist comment to Asian players

England spin bowler Adil Rashid has backed up Azeem Rafiq’s allegation that Michael Vaughan made a racist comment to a group of Asian players at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Rafiq claimed that during their time together at Yorkshire, Vaughan had told a group of players of Asian heritage: “Too many of your lot, we need to do something about it.”

The allegation was part of a series of claims made by Rafiq which featured in an independent report into a culture of racism at the club.

Vaughan used his Daily Telegraph column to staunchly reject the accusation, but another former teammate, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, revealed he also heard the alleged comment.

Now Rashid has also spoken out, writing in a statement to The Cricketer: “I wanted to concentrate as much as possible on my cricket and to avoid distractions to the detriment of the team but I can confirm Azeem Rafiq’s recollection of Michael Vaughan’s comments to a group of us Asian players.”

More to follow…

