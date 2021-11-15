Adele: What is the meaning behind her Saturn tattoo?

Adele’s two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey included several visual references to Saturn.

The singer, who has the planet tattooed on her arm, also wore Saturn earrings during her performance at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The TV special, which had been pre-recorded, aired on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The broadcast alternated between Adele’s concert performance (during which she sang both new songs and classics) and parts of her conversation with Winfrey.

Her Saturn tattoo received some attention on social media, with some wondering what special meaning the planet holds for her.

Adele broached the topic in a recent cover interview with Vogue, referring to the astrology concept of a Saturn return.

“Then I hit my Saturn return,” she told the magazine, showing interviewer Abby Aguirre her tattoo. “It’s where I lost the plot.”

In astrology, a person experiences a Saturn return when the planet returns to the position it was in at the moment of that person’s birth.

“When that comes, it can rock your life,” Adele added. “It shakes you up a bit: Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy? All those things.”

Adele will release her fourth studio album, 30, on 19 November.

