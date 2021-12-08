Adele: Unvaccinated fans banned from Las Vegas residency shows

Adele fans will need to be double vaccinated if they want to attend her Las Vegas residency in 2022.

A notice on the Ticketmaster website states that the event organiser is requiring all attendees to be fully vaccinated (14 days past their final vaccination shot) and also have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event.

“Both proof of vaccination AND proof of a negative test within 48-hours of event is required to enter the event,” the notice says.

“Proof of vaccination and negative test result must be issued from the healthcare provider performing the vaccination or test. Both documents are required for entry and can be displayed on your smartphone or as physical copies. Tests administered via an at-home kit will not be permitted.”

The vaccine requirement extends to anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine. Children not eligible will still be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test and also wear a mask at the event.

Tickets to the shows went on sale last night. However, fans were forced to wait for another four hours after Ticketmaster was affected by a widespread outage that affected Amazon.com and all of its cloud services.

In November, Adele’s new album 30 became 2021’s best-selling album in the US, just three days after its release.

According to a Billboard report, 30 sold over 500,000 copies in the US between 19 November and 21 November.

It has already surpassed the year’s previous top-seller Taylor Swift’s Evermore, that was released on 11 December 2020 and sold 462,000 copies in 2021 as of last week.

The “Easy on Me” singer’s fourth studio album has also sold the most copies in a single week in 2021, beating Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) which sold 369,000 copies in the US in the week ended 18 November.

Read The Independent’s review of 30 here.

