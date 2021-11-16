Adele shares photos from album launch party with Nicole Richie: ‘Cocktails and crying all around’

Adele has shared photographs from her album launch party.

The Grammy Award-winner hosted a party for friends including Nicole Richie ahead of the debut of her new album, 30, which is due out on Friday (19 November).

The 33-year-old took to Instagram earlier this morning (16 November) to post a series of photographs taken at the party. She accompanied her post with the caption: “Cocktails and Crying all round.”

In the first picture, Adele – wearing a gold Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress – is seen standing in front of multiple screens displaying the cover art for 30.

A second photo shows a candle with the words “Easy On Me 15.10.21” written on it, in a reference to the release date of her latest track from the forthcoming album.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer also shared a photo of the cocktail menu designed by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Among the drinks on offer were cocktails named “Aperolgetically Adele Spritz” and “‘I Drink Wine’ Spritzer” in nods to the tracks off her forthcoming album.

The forthcoming album is the singer’s fourth record – following 19 (2008), 21 (2011) and 25 (2015) – and her first album in six years.

Adele recently took part in a wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The conversation between the singer and the US talk show host aired as part of a two-hour special on Sunday 14 November on CBS in America.

The singer opened up about a range of topics including her recent weight loss and her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

She told Winfrey: “I was body-positive then and I’m body-positive now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies… I’m trying to sort my own life out.”

The singer, who described herself as an athlete and as a skilled boxer, said her weight might fluctuate in the future and that she’s not worried about putting on weight.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Adele shares photos from album launch party with Nicole Richie: ‘Cocktails and crying all around’