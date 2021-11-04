Adele shares hilarious blooper reel from Easy on Me: 'This f***ing coat'

Adele has unveiled a hilarious behind the scenes blooper reel from the making of her “Easy on Me” music video.

In the clip, which features the number one single playing in the background, Adele can be seen constantly cracking up and laughing as well as having trouble inserting a cassette into a car stereo.

The “Hello” singer can also been seen bemoaning her wardrobe, at one point jokingly shouting “this f***ing coat” as the long PVC piece disrupts the take,

Elsewhere in the clip, Adele can be seen battling a wind machine that causes prop paper to continually fly into her face as she’s trying to sing.

“Easy on Me” is the lead single from Adele’s forthcoming fourth album, 30. It broke the record for most streams in a single day on both Spotify and Apple Music and charted at number one in 25 countries.

30 is Adele’s first album in six years and she has previously stated that the album will address her divorce from Simon Konecki and also be a way of explaining that split to their young son.

In promotion of the album, Adele will be appearing in a TV special on ITV on 21 November, as well as sitting down with Oprah Winfrey on 14 November for CBS.

On Tuesday (2 November), Adele unveiled the tracklist for 30, which features her first collaboration, with the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner.

