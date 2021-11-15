Adele says the press got her marriage timeline to Simon Konecki ‘completely wrong’

Adele revealed details about her marriage with Simon Konecki, and their subsequent divorce, in two separate interviews in October.

Speaking in her November cover interviews for Vogue and Vogue UK, the singer – whose new album 30 arrives on19 November – opened up about her separation.

“Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me,” she said.

Adele shares nine-year-old Angelo with the charity CEO, whom she started dating in 2011.

The artist said she and Konecki kept their split “to ourselves for a very long time” for the sake of their son.

“I’d trust him [Konecki] with my life,” she said. “I definitely chose the perfect person to have my child with. That – after making a lot of knee-jerk reactions — is one of my proudest things I’ve ever done.”

She continued: “The timeline the press have of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong. We got married when I was 30… and then I left.”

When asked how long it was after she got married that she decided to end it, Adele said: “I’m not gonna go into that detail, remember I am embarrassed. This is very embarrassing. It wasn’t very long.”

Many had believed Adele to be married since 2016, but she revealed they didn’t wed until 2018. She publicly filed for divorce in 2019.

In the run-up to the release of 30, Adele opened up about writing her new album, while navigating life as a newly divorced, single parent, in a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Aired on 14 November, the interview was part of a two-hour US television special Adele One Night Only.

The 33-year-old singer, who also performed some of her new music at in Los Angeles on Sunday, told Winfrey she struggled with the pain of not seeing Angelo every day, after her divorce.

“The process of not seeing your child every single day wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mum,” she said.

Adele One Night Only will be aired on CBS in the US, and also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Broadcast details for the UK have yet to be unveiled.

The Independent has contacted CBS for more information.

