Adele reacted to comments about her weight loss during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The conversation between Adele and Winfrey aired as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

When Winfrey asked Adele about her recent weight loss, Adele explained that she initially started exercising more because she noticed it helped her manage her anxiety. She said she liked having her workout sessions on her schedule, and that she didn’t set out to lose weight.

“I’m not shocked or even phased by [people’s reactions],” Adele told Winfrey. “Because my body has been objectified my entire career.”

She added: “I was body-positive then and I’m body-positive now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. … I’m trying to sort my own life out.”

The singer, who described herself as an athlete and as a skilled boxer, said her weight might fluctuate in the future and that she’s not worried about putting on weight.

The television special was a prelude to the release of Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, which will be unveiled on 19 November.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Adele reacts to weight loss comments: ‘My body has been objectified my entire career’