Adele promises a night of music and ‘filthy jokes’ in first trailer for Oprah Winfrey special One Night Only

The first trailer for Adele’s forthcoming CBS TV special has been released.

Airing on Sunday (14 November), Adele: One Night Only will see the singer sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and give a live performance to an intimate crowd outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. You can find out everything you need to know about the special here.

“Nobody’s more compelling with truth than Adele,” Winfrey says in the trailer, describing the TV event as a “very special night”.

Speaking about her performance for the special, Adele said: “It will look really elegant, then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes and stand-up. It will be real whip lash for ’em.”

Among the guests seen in the trailer are Lizzo, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, who are treated to a performance of “Rolling in the Deep” from the singer.

On stage, Adele promises the crowd that she’ll sing a mix of “old” and “new ones”, before joking: “How posh is this?”

The programme, which will be filmed in Los Angeles, will air on CBS in the US and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Broadcast details for the UK have yet to be unveiled. The Independent has contacted CBS for more information.

However, UK audiences will be treated to their own Adele special titled An Audience with Adele, which will air on ITV on 21 November.

Filming took place at the London Palladium on Saturday (6 November), with Beyoncé, Idris Elba, Dua Lipa and Stormzy among the attendees.

