Adele makes rare appearance with Rich Paul as they attend friend’s wedding

Adele has made a rare appearance with boyfriend Rich Paul after the couple attended a friends wedding together this week.

The singer and her sports agent boyfriend have been pictured as guests at the wedding of NBA player Kevin Love and model Kate Bock.

The 34-year-old is seen posing in a photograph with Paul, 40, by her side, along with Lebron James and his wife Savannah.

In the snap, posted to James’ Instagram fan account, Adele wore an off-the-shoulder black gown. She complemented the look with a mesh shawl draped around her arms, with a black clutch and black stilettos.

Savannah wore a black Alexander McQueen gown with a mesh bodice and sleeves, with silver and black Aquazzura heels. Meanwhile, both Paul and James wore black and white tuxedos with bow ties.

The last time Adele posted a photograph of herself with Paul was in May, when the pair bought their first home together.

The “Easy On Me” singer shared a picture of her waving at the camera while Paul dangled a set of keys from his finger. The image was taken on the lawn of their new 21,000-square foot home, which previously belonged to Sylvester Stallone.

Love and Bock’s black tie wedding took place over the weekend at the New York Public Library.

The newlyweds said they wanted to throw a “Gatsby-inspired ball” for their nuptials that was “chic, timeless and elegant”.

Bock, 34, wore a high-necked beaded lace wedding gown by Ralph Lauren, which she said was “inspired by Grace Kelly’s wedding dress”.

She accessorised her bridal look with a pair of vintage earrings gifted to her by Love, as well as other jewellery lent to her by Tiffany & Co.

Adele, who was previously married to Simon Konecki, has been romantically linked to Paul since mid-2021.

The couple have been seen at a number of NBA games since then, and were most recently photographed courtside in May at a 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals game in San Francisco.

