Adele Hyde Park tickets to go on sale after singer announces 2022 London shows

Adele releases comeback single Easy On Me

Adele has announced she will be performing live in London next year, following the release of her album 30 this November.

In what will mark a return to live performances for the first time since 2017, the singer will play two shows at British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, London, in the summer of 2022. The shows will be held on 1 and 2 July 2022.

Fans can sign up at adele.com from 8am on Tuesday 26 October to access Adele’s presale which begins at 10am on Thursday 28 October.

American Express Card members can access presale tickets from 10am on Friday 29 October. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Saturday 30 October.

Soon after the announcement, social media users reported that the singer’s website had crashed, with one user joking that it was “time for the Adele Tickets Hunger Games”.

Those who miss the presale sign-up will have to wait till Saturday (30 October) to get their hands on tickets for Adele’s first UK live shows since 2017.

The singer’s fourth studio album, 30, is scheduled for release on 19 November.

Follow the liveblog below:

Show latest update 1635404127 Welcome to the Adele Hunger Games Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog as Adele tickets go on sale today. Fans are gearing up for their chance to nab tickets to see what will mark the British singer’s first live performances in five years, after her last tour in 2017. Her announcement of the shows came ahead of the release of her longawaited fourth album, 30, which is due for release on 19 November. There’s bound to be fierce demand for tickets, which go on presale today, with fans jokingly comparing the frenzy to the Hunger Games. May the odds be forever in your favour! Roisin O’Connor 28 October 2021 07:55

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Adele Hyde Park tickets to go on sale after singer announces 2022 London shows