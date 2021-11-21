Adele was typically candid when faced with questions from fellow celebrities at her An Audience With show.

The one-off concert, which marked the British singer’s first live UK performance in four years, was filmed earlier this month and broadcast by ITV on Sunday 21 November.

During the show, celebrities including Samuel L Jackson, Emma Thompson and Alan Carr asked her questions about her music and personal life.

Carr took the opportunity to ask what the 33-year-old – famous for writing songs about her relationships – believed her exes would say about her, if they wrote their own songs.

“Famously, you write songs about your exes… if your exes wrote a song about you, what would it be called and what would it sound like?” he asked. “We wanna know everything!”

“It’d probably be called ‘No One Like You’, I imagine,” Adele quipped. “And, erm… also, I can’t imagine any of them would really be able to do it, because most of them couldn’t even do a normal daily task… most of them, not all of them! So yeah, I don’t think they could get away with it.”

She then gave a signature Adele cackle as she went back to the mic stand to perform “Rolling in the Deep”, one of her most well-known kiss-off songs.

Emma Thompson delighted fans watching from home when she was spotted dancing enthusiastically from the audience.

You can find the full list of the celebrities who attended Adele’s An Audience With here. Read The Independent‘s review of Adele’s new album, 30, here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Adele gives savage response to Alan Carr question about her exes