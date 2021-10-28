Adele fans targeted by scammers claiming to have Hyde Park 2022 tickets

Less than 30 mins after Adele’s concert tickets sale went live, scammers started targeting the singer’s fans by claiming to have passes to her sold-out 2022 concert.

In what will mark a return to live performances for the first time since 2017, the 33-year-old singer will play two shows at British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, London on 1 and 2 July 2022.

The pre-sale of Adele’s Hyde Part concert went live at 10am on Thursday (28 October) on Ticketmaster.

The “Easy on Me” singer announced the forthcoming shows on Tuesday (26 October).

Many people have taken to social media to complain about the resellers.

“Can’t believe people already selling Adele tickets for ridiculous amounts online already,” one person wrote.

Another person suggested: “If you bought your ticket from Ticketmaster, and need to sell it, be fair and sell it through the official Ticketmaster resale platform, that way fans can guarantee they’re buying genuine tickets at a suitable price.”

“Absolute f****** joke trying to get Adele tickets when people are already reselling the £90 admission for £260,” one more angry fan wrote.

However, the pre-sale for the much-awaited concert still isn’t over. American Express card members can access pre-sale tickets from 10am on Friday 29 October.

Furthermore, for those who missed the pre-sale sign-up will have to wait till Saturday (30 October) to get their hands on tickets.

The singer’s fourth studio album, 30, is scheduled for release on 19 November.

You can follow our live blog on updates regarding the tickets and other tour dates here.

