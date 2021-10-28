Adele fans call Hyde Park presale queues ‘sick twisted torture’ as tickets go on sale

Presale access for tickets to Adele’s 2022 Hyde Park shows went live on Thursday (28 October) and fans couldn’t believe the long waiting time.

In what will mark a return to live performances for the first time since 2017, the singer will play two shows at British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, London on 1 and 2 July 2022.

The “Easy on Me” singer announced the forthcoming shows on Tuesday (26 October), and directed fans to a sign-up link for pre-sale access.

However, just minutes after pre-sale went live at 10am this morning, fans began losing hope that they’d be able to witness Adele’s glorious stage comeback.

While some lamented the price of the tickets, others couldn’t wrap their heads around the predicted wait time to get to the front of the line.

Users began dreaming up other, more pocket-friendly ways to catch Adele live at Hyde Park next summer.

One person wrote: “Let’s just hire a plinth or hot air balloon and fly over Hyde park and watch Adele from there”

Queues ran into the hundreds of thousands, as people wondered if the hope for a ticket was simply “wishful thinking”.

Still others committed to the process but confirmed that it was “a special kind of sick twisted torture”.

Those that were able to score tickets couldn’t believe their luck, even if it meant their bank balances were severely depleted.

Others decided the whole thing was simply not worth it.

Too soon after pre-sale access went live, users were disappointed to learn that there were no more tickets available and the wait had just been a “waste” of time.

One user ranted: “It’s the way that i’ve been waiting 45 mins in queue for Adele tickets just for the site to be SOLD OUT!?!?? ITS F****** PRESALE AND YOUR OUT OF TICKETS!???!”

Another user complained: “So tried to get Adele tickets with the presale…in the queue for half an hour and they’ve all gone. As a nurse I can’t afford £500 a ticket for VIP…What’s the point of a presale if I’m just going to end up in the general sale?! Waste of my time.”

Despite the despair, there will be two more opportunities for Adele fans to buy tickets to the 2022 shows.

American Express Card members can access pre-sale tickets from 10am on Friday 29 October. After that, tickets go on general sale from 10am on Saturday 30 October.

Adele’s new album 30 is scheduled for release on 19 November.

Source Link Adele fans call Hyde Park presale queues ‘sick twisted torture’ as tickets go on sale