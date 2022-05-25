Adele fans bombard singer with questions over postponed Las Vegas residency

Adele fans are furious as the singer still hasn’t issued any updates about her postponed Las Vegas residency.

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old singer postponed her exclusive residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before its opening night.

The award-winning singer was tearful as she explained her production team had tried “absolutely everything” to pull the show together in time but that it had been “impossible”.

She apologised to fans and promised that dates would be rescheduled.

However, four months after the postponement announcement, fans are now furious at the “I Drink Wine” singer for posting updates about her life, but nothing about the “promised” shows.

In the comments section of Adele’s most recent Instagram post, a photo of her and boyfriend Rich Paul, many fans have been asking her for “updates on Vegas”.

“These are very cute but what about Vegas?” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “I have literally halted booking events for the summer in fear of missing the dang thing. Got a girl losing money. Sheesh.”

A third person questioned: “When are we rescheduling the Vegas shows babes?”

Many people on Twitter have also questioned Adele about her postponed shows.

“Adele had the whole world going crazy over those tickets to her Vegas residency just to ‘postpone’ and she still hasn’t announced new dates. That’s insane to me. The show was set to start in Jan,” a fan wrote.

Another person added: “@Adele are you ever going to reschedule your Vegas Residency? You have a serious amount of money for tickets that you haven’t provided any communication on the next steps. I’ve been waiting years to see you but seriously considering refunding the tickets. The worst fan experience.”

One disappointed fan wrote: “I saw Adele trending and thought she finally rescheduled her Vegas residency. I’m so disappointed.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Independent has contacted Adele’s representative for comment.

Adele released her fourth album 30 in November 2021. Her Las Vegas residency was due to begin at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel on 21 January.

Last year, the singer also announced dates for London performances for 2022, which will mark her first UK live shows since 2017.

She will take the stage as part of the BST Hyde Park festival in July, which will also feature performances from Sir Elton John Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Adele fans bombard singer with questions over postponed Las Vegas residency