Adele celebrates birthday on Instagram in custom Carolina Herrera dress: ‘This is 34, and I love it here!’

Adele has celebrated her 34th birthday with new pictures in a custom Carolina Herrera mini dress.

The “Easy On Me” singer penned a short message to her followers on Friday 5 May, as she shared two new pictures to her Instagram.

“What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!” she said.

“I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here!” she added, thanking fans for the “birthday love”.

In one photograph, she is seen posing in a custom off-the-shoulder black mini dress featuring a sequined bodice and dramatic tulle puff sleeves.

The second, a close-up of her face, shows her leaning towards the camera and smiling.

Birthday wishes have poured in from fans and celebrity friends. Fellow singer John Legend wrote: “Happy birthday!”

One fan said they had been “waiting the whole day” to see her birthday look.

Carolina Herrera’s design director, Marco Grigoli, also shared an image of the dress to his Instagram.

The 25-time Grammy winner has enjoyed a successful year, having released her fourth studio album, 30, in November 2021.

On the album, she sings candidly about her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki and its impact on their son, nine-year-old Angelo.

She also made history as the first person to appear on the cover of both American and British Vogue during the same month for the magazine’s November issues.

Adele is currently in a relationship with NBA sports agent Rich Paul, who she has been dating since May 2021.

She confirmed the romance with a post to her Instagram in September 2021, posting a black and white image of the couple posing together in a photobooth. She captioned the photograph with a simple red heart emoji.

Speaking to Vogue last year, Adele said she feels “safe” with Paul.

“I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.

“I’m a [then] 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

