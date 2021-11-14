Adam Schiff defends Christopher Steele dossier on Trump-Russia connections saying top line was ‘all too true’

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee defended his past statements regarding a dossier of claims and information about former President Donald Trump created by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, on Sunday.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Mr Schiff was presented with clips of his past statements in news interviews about the Steele dossier in which he defended the accuracy of some of the dossier’s less outrageous but still newsworthy claims, such as the revelation that Russia’s government was actively seeking to help the Trump campaign defeat Hillary Clinton.

“What I just said in the clip you just played ended up being exactly right, which was, Steele did reveal that the Russians were trying to help elect Donald Trump, that turned out to be all too true, and in fact the Trump campaign chairman was giving internal campaign polling data to Russian intelligence while Russian intelligence was trying to elect Donald Trump,” he said.

WATCH: As the chair of the House Intelligence Committee do you regret helping to give the Steele Dossier credibility? The conclusion that Russia was trying to help Trump “turned out to be all too true,” @RepAdamSchiff says. pic.twitter.com/nW6921mZok — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 14, 2021

