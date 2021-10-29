Adam Kinzinger: Republican who voted to impeach Trump will not seek re-election in 2022

Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump a second time in the wake of the 6 January insurrection, announced on Friday that he will not seek a seventh term in the House of Representatives.

Mr Kinzinger, who first won his seat in the 2010 Tea Party wave, made the announcement in a video posted to his Twitter account in which he recalled how during his first campaign, he said he would tell voters if he ever felt it was time for him to move on from serving in Congress.

“That time is now, but let me be clear: My passion for this country has only grown. My desire to make a difference is bigger than it’s ever been,” he said, adding that his “disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge”.

The Iraq War veteran, who still serves as a pilot in the Air National Guard, said the US is currently in “an incredibly perilous time”.

“In this day, to prevail or survive you must belong to a tribe — our political parties only survive by appealing to the most motivated and the most extreme elements within…and the price tag for power has skyrocketed, and fear and distrust has served as an effective strategy to meet that cost,” said Mr Kinzinger.

The Illinois Republican lamented how “dehumanising has become the norm” in today’s politics, and laid out his concerns with Trump-era politics while avoiding use of the former president’s name.

“We’ve allowed leaders to reach power selling the false premise that strength comes from degrading others and dehumanizing those that look, act or think differently than we do. As a country, we’ve fallen for those lies and now we face a poisoned country filled with outrage, blinding our ability to achieve real strength. It has become increasingly obvious to me that as a country, we must unplug from the mistruths we’ve been fed,” he said. “In Congress, I’ve witnessed how division is heavily rooted. There’s little to no desire to bridge our differences, and unity is no longer a word we use. It has also become increasingly obvious to me that in order to break the narrative, I cannot focus on both a reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide”.

Mr Kinzinger said he stands “in awe at the courage” of the other nine GOP House members who voted to impeach Mr Trump after he goaded a mob to storm the Capitol in hopes of stopping Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral college win.

Of those ten representatives, two — Mr Kinzinger and Ohio’s Anthony Gonzalez — are not seeking re-election, and others such as Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, who along with Mr Kinzinger represent the GOP on the House committee investigating the insurrection, are facing Trump-backed primary challenges.

But while Mr Kinzinger said he will leave Congress when his term expires in January, he did not rule out running for office again.

“This isn’t the end of my political future,” he said,.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Adam Kinzinger: Republican who voted to impeach Trump will not seek re-election in 2022