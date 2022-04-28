Actor Esmé Bianco expands allegations against ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson

Esmé Bianco has claimed ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson impeded her involvement in a planned video for rock band Deftones.

The new allegations expand upon the Game of Thrones actor’s current lawsuit against the singer for human trafficking and sexual assault, in addition to other charges.

A new motion filed Wednesday (27 April) with the United States District Court for the Central District of California, states that Bianco was a participant in a video shoot “to be used as part of the stage set for the band’s current tour”.

According to the motion: “In exchange for providing her images, Ms Bianco expected an economic benefit from significant public exposure via the band’s worldwide tour and the opportunity to continue working with the highly sought-after creative director who oversaw the project.”

After discovering Bianco was involved with the project, the motion claims that Manson – real name Brian Warner – contacted the band to “confront them over Deftones’ decision to work with Ms Bianco”.

It further claims that Warner “used his power and influence in the entertainment industry to interfere with Ms Bianco’s ability to continue working with Deftones”.

Bianco has alleged that this interference resulted in “reputational damage” and “loss of future economic opportunity” with Deftones.

Additionally, according to the filing, Warner “committed an independently wrongful act that was designed to disrupt the relationship” between Bianco and the band.

Her lawyer argued, in the new filing, that Warner’s alleged meddling “is a recent continuation” in an effort “to silence Ms Bianco through threats, intimidation, and coercion”.

The Independent has reached out to Warner’s representatives for comment.

In April 2021, Bianco sued Warner, alleging he “used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts” on multiple occasions during their 2011 relationship.

Warner has denied “each and every” one of Bianco’s allegations, calling them “fabricated accounts of abuse”.

The actor is among more than a dozen women who have spoken out against the rock artist, including Warner’s ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood, who he’s currently suing for defamation.

