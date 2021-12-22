Actor Alicia Witt’s parents both found dead in wellness check on their home

The parents of American actor and singer Alicia Witt have been found dead in their Worcester residence without any clear cause of death.

Their death was confirmed by Witt in a statement late on Monday. She said that she sent a relative to check on Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, as she had not heard back from them for several days.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” she wrote. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

The police, who arrived after the relative called for assistance to check on the couple, said they were found dead inside the house and there was no sign of foul play. However, the cause of death isn’t clear.

“I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased. There were no signs of foul play. It is under investigation,” Worcester police spokesperson Lt Sean Murtha said on Tuesday.

Mr Murtha added that there was also no sign that the couple had faced any sort of trauma.

An autopsy will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death. Authorities have also checked the house to try to determine the cause of death.

The couple had lived in Worcester for decades, and the actor grew up in the city with her brother Ian.

Witt began her career in the 80s as a child artist and came to fame with films such as Twin Peaks and Dune. She has appeared on TV, on Broadway and in many films while also continuing to sing and play the piano.

