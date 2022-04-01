Police are responding to activists at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police tweeted: “We are working to deal with this as quickly as possible.”

It added that delays were expected on Wood Lane, Bromford Lane and Tyburn Road.

Those travelling were asked to “avoid the area if possible”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Activists target site in Birmingham as motorists asked to ‘avoid the area’