Activists accuse Patel of ‘racist and inhumane’ Rwanda policy

A group of activists disrupted a speech by Priti Patel at a Conservative event to protest the Home Secretary’s controversial plan to send asylum seekers in Rwanda.

Campaigners from climate activist and social justice group Green New Deal Rising infiltrated the spring dinner event that featured the home secretary as a guest speaker.

The footage shows one activist after another interrupting Ms Patel, rising for their seats and declaring their opposition for the immigration plan.

One activist called the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda an “inhumane” policy which will “ruin people’s lives”.