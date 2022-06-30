Activist halts felling of 600-year-old oak tree by camping in hammock 50ft high

Posted on June 30, 2022 0

An Extinction Rebellion activist has halted the felling of a 600-year-old oak tree by camping 50ft high in its branches.

The man is vowing to stay there “as long as necessary” having set up a hammock high above the ground.

He has already been up there for two days and is refusing to come down, meaning tree surgeons cannot start their work.

The tree, which is the last remnants of an ancient wood that stood near Peterborough, was due to be cut down on Wednesday (29 June).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Activist halts felling of 600-year-old oak tree by camping in hammock 50ft high