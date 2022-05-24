‘Active shooter’ barricaded inside Texas elementary school

An elementary school in Uvalde, Texas has said that they are in lockdown and that an “active shooter” has barricaded themselves inside the building.

Law enforcement is responding to the situation at Robb Elementary school where one person has been shot.

More follows…

