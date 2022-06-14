Active shooter alert puts Texas Air Force base on lockdown

Military officials in Texas have issued an active shooter alert after gunshots were heard near Joint Base San Antonio.

“Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland AFB,” the base said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

