‘Action Bronson ain’t doing that, bro’: Rapper says he refused drug dealer role in Euphoria

Action Bronson has claimed he was once offered a role in Euphoria but turned it down.

HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria is the second most watched show on the platform, totalling over 16m views per episode on the second season.

While the rapper doesn’t name the specific character, the description of the role closely resembles Fezco, who is played by Angus Cloud.

“They wanted me to play a drug dealer that was getting with the high school girls,” the 38-year-old said in an interview with Complex .

“Action Bronson ain’t doing that, bro.”

The Independent has contacted Sky, which broadcasts Euphoria in the UK, for comment.

Angus Cloud as dealer Fezco in ‘Euphoria’

Action Bronson has long been a star on screen, presenting cooking shows alongside his rap career. He has displayed his cooking talent in F*ck, That’s Delicious on VICE and The Untitled Action Bronson Show.

The rapper also claimed that he auditioned for the Safdie brothers’ movie Uncut Gems, but admitted he didn’t feel confident about his audition.

“They wanted me to be the guy next to the main goon, the Russian,” he says. “But I bombed at the audition, bro.” He also said he had the chance to star in 2017’s Good Time starring Robert Pattinson, also directed by the Safdie brothers.

Earlier this year, Action Bronson released his new album Cocodrillo Turbo. In a statement, he said: “I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.”

Euphoria, meanwhile, has been renewed for a third season by HBO.

