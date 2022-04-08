Academy Fastracks Meeting To Discuss 'Possible Sanctions' For Will Smith After Oscars Slapgate Controversy

The Academy’s board of members have fast-tracked their meeting to discuss ‘possible sanctions’ for Will Smith following his resignation from the board. The meeting was earlier supposed to take place on April 18 but it was preponed to Friday, April 8 as Smith resigned as one of the members of the Academy. Several people have said that Smith’s Oscar for Best Actor should be revoked after he got on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a letter obtained by Variety, Academy president David Rubin called for a meeting after Smith resigned from the board. The letter read, “I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 a.m. PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27.”

It further read, “Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.” Smith has since then gone on to apologize to Rock and the Academy in a lengthy post shared via social media.

The whole incident occurred during the 94th Academy Awards when Chris Rock got on stage to present the award for Best Documentary. Rock then made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved hair and said that he was looking forward to seeing her in G.I Jane 2. Smith was also seen laughing along to the joke but then he walked onto the stage and slapped Rock. At first the whole interaction looked like a joke, but as Smith sat down he shouted “Keep my wife’s name out of your fuc*ing mouth.”

