Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years

Posted on April 8, 2022 0

Will Smith has been banned by the Academy from the Oscars and any releated Academy events for the next 10 years.

The news comes after the Academy fast tracked a meeting with the board of governors to decide the fate of the actor after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on 27 March.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced earlier this week that it was going to advance its annual meeting by 10 days in order to discuss sanctions for Smith.

Source Link Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years