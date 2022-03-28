Academy Awards, ADVISORY

Here’s a look at the coverage of the Oscars and the fallout from actor Will Smith‘s confrontation with presenter Chris Rock from AP. All times Eastern.

OSCARS-WILL SMITH: The carefully laid plans of the 94th Academy Awards were dramatically upended when Will Smith strode onto stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian told a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The day after, Hollywood and viewers were still wrestling with an incident that seemed sure to define one of the movie’s most famous and candid stars. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 950 words by 4 p.m.

OSCARS-REACTIONS-TO-THE-SLAP: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars provoked intense opinions online, especially from comedians who felt it was an assault on their art. SENT: 670 words, photos.

OSCARS-ALOPECIA-EXPLAINER: A disease that causes hair loss is at the center of the most talked-about moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed four years ago that she has alopecia and it’s the reason she has shaved her head or worn turbans in public. SENT: 325 words, photo.

OSCARS-LIVE TV: From Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction to the streaker who interrupted the Oscars, a recounting of startling live TV moments in entertainment where something went wrong. By Media Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 6 p.m.

OSCARS-RATINGS: Brief on preliminary ratings for Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards. UPCOMING: 250 words by 5 p.m.

From Sunday night’s coverage:

OSCARS-MOMENTS: Every Oscar show has its big moments, but Will Smith’s slap heard ’round the world overshadowed them all this year. SENT: 1,387 words, photos.

OSCARS: After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock. SENT: 1,650 words, photos, video. WITH: Oscars-List: List of 2022 winners.

OSCARS-SMITH-ROCK-CONFRONTATION: When Will Smith marched onto the Oscars stage and smacked Chris Rock, the unpredictable moment served as a jarring interruption to Hollywood’s feel-good celebration. SENT: 950 words, photos. WITH: Oscars-Transcript-Will Smith Speech.

OSCARS-FASHION: “The red carpet was filled with individualism, personal style and a sense of play,” said fashion director Zoey Washington, who works with a range of luxury brands. SENT: 1,350 words, photos.’

OSCARS-PARTIES: Will Smith gleefully danced with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their family at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. SENT: 740 words, photos.

