Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: F1 latest updates as Hamilton and Verstappen race for pole position

Follow all the action from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s battle for the F1 title has gone down to the wire, with the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers tied on 369.5 points heading into the deciding race. Their rivalry flared once again last week at a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Hamilton eventually prevailed but not before he was forced off the track by Verstappen running wide. The Dutchman then appeared to slam on his brakes right in front of Hamilton later in the race when conceding first position, causing the Briton to crash into the back of the Red Bull car. The damage to Hamilton’s front wing did nothing to stop him from taking a third chequered flag in a row, though, and he is now the favourite to clinch a record-breaking eighth world championship.

If neither driver finishes Sunday’s race due to a crash, Verstappen will win the championship courtesy of having won more races this season, meaning there will be intense scrutiny on the first corner. Mercedes will hope that Valtteri Bottas can produce a strong showing to provide some form of defence against Verstappen’s aggressive driving. Follow all the latest updates from qualifying below:

Show latest update 1639215929 F1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the F1 season reaches its thrilling climax in Abu Dhabi. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix level on 369.5 points after a long, exhilarating and regularly acrimonious battle. Their rivalry reached a boiling point at last week’s chaotic Saudi Arabian GP, where Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track and later appeared to break suddenly in front of the Mercedes car, causing a collision and damage to Hamilton’s front wing. The drama could not prevent Hamilton from taking a third successive chequered flag, though, to leave the drivers’ championship resting on a knife-edge. Qualifying could be crucial in determining the outcome of Sunday’s race. Hamilton and Verstappen traded fastest times in Friday’s practice sessions, but if Valtteri Bottas can somehow complete a Mercedes front row, the Finn can provide a welcome defence against Verstappen’s increasingly aggressive, if not outright reckless, driving. Crucially, if neither Verstappen nor Hamilton finishes the Grand Prix, it is the Dutchman who will claim a maiden world title on Sunday owing to having more overall race wins this season. Tom Kershaw 11 December 2021 09:45

Source Link Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: F1 latest updates as Hamilton and Verstappen race for pole position