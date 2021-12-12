Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream: How to watch Formula 1 race online and on TV

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battle one last time as a thrilling F1 season concludes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes and Red Bull have locked horns throughout 2021 with the constructors’ championship also on the line as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez prepare to play pivotal roles in the outcome of both championships.

Hamilton has the momentum after three successive wins at Brazil, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which has eroded his rival’s lead entirely, leaving both drivers level on 369.5 points.

And finishing ahead of the Belgian-Dutch driver will secure the Briton a record eighth world title to break a tie with Michael Schumacher.

Here is everything you need to know about the race.

When is the race and what time does it start?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend runs from practice on Friday, 10 December to the race on Sunday, 12 December.

The first practice on Friday begins at 9.30am, the second practice is at 1pm, while the final practice is at 10am on Saturday. Qualifying then follows at 1pm.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix itself begins at 1pm on Sunday.

What TV channel can I watch the race on and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, who belatedly struck a deal for the season finale, will have live coverage for Sunday’s race.

Their qualifying coverage starts at 12pm GMT on Saturday on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1, with Channel 4 qualifying coverage at 6:55pm.

Sky Sports’ race coverage starts at 11.30am on Sunday, while Channel 4 begin their coverage at 12pm, with highlights running later at 5.30pm.

Sky Sports customers can stream the entire week’s coverage on the above channels through the Sky Go app.

Viewers in the US can watch via ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

You can also catch live updates, results, race analysis and reaction on Indy Sport’s live blog.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: 369.5

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull: 369.5

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes: 218

4. Sergio Pérez, Red Bull: 190

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: 158

6. Lando Norris, McLaren: 154

7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: 149.5

8. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren: 115

9. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Honda: 100

10. Fernando Alonso, Alpine: 77

Constructor Standings

1. Mercedes: 587.5

2. Red Bull: 559.5

3. Ferrari: 307.5

4. McLaren: 269

5. Alpine: 149

6. AlphaTauri Honda: 120

7. Aston Martin: 77

8. Williams : 23

9. Alfa Romeo: 13

10. Haas: 0

Odds

Lewis Hamilton: 1/2

Max Verstappen: 2/1

Valtteri Bottas – 16/1

Sergio Perez – 25/1

Prediction

Hamilton has the momentum and Verstappen appears to be feeling the pressure. The Briton appears to have more ways of winning races and greater composure. So we’ll roll with the Mercedes edging out the Red Bull as Hamilton locks up a historic eighth world title.

1) Hamilton

2) Verstappen

3) Bottas

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream: How to watch Formula 1 race online and on TV