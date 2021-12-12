Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen prepare to settle F1 title race

Verstappen ‘Will Do Everything’ To Beat Lewis Hamilton

Follow live coverage as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do battle for the 2021 Formula One title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today.

Verstappen could not hide his delight after beating Hamilton to pole position in today’s race with an absorbing title race set to finally conclude. The Red Bull star described qualification as “an amazing feeling” after producing a lap 0.371 seconds faster than the Mercedes. And with both men level on points entering the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, it is winner takes all, with the Belgian-Dutch driver admitting he is “Incredibly happy with this. It is of course what we wanted but it is never easy, especially with their form recently.”

While Hamilton, aiming for his eighth world title, which would break a tie between himself and the legendary Michael Schumacher, appeared downbeat following his defeat in qualification: “Max did a great lap today so we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end there.”

The Constructors’ Championship remains up for grabs, with Red Bull hoping to upset Mercedes, who are 28 points ahead, and they gained an edge in qualification as their second driver Sergio Perez will line up fourth, though McLaren’s Lando Norris produced a sensational performance to take third, with the Briton admitting he is “nervous” to watch the drama unfold from his position at the start line. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas could only manage sixth and fell behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Follow build-up and live updates ahead of a thrilling finale to the F1 season:

Show latest update 1639297916 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Max Verstappen came flying back to clinch pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a fine lap to leave title rival Lewis Hamilton starting second on the grid. After Hamilton dominated the practice sessions in his Mercedes – in his quest for a record eighth Formula One world championship – Verstappen, with a tow in the slipstream of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, set an unassailable time of one minute 22.109 seconds to clinch what could prove to be the most important pole of his career. Verstappen went into the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit tied level with defending champion Hamilton at the top of the standings. Hamilton will at least start second, clocking a time 0.371 seconds slower as the title protagonists locked out the front row. McLaren’s Lando Norris put in a fine display to qualify third for McLaren as Perez went fourth fastest in the second Red Bull. (Getty Images) Ben Burrows 12 December 2021 08:31 1639297675 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do battle for the 2021 Formula One title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today. Verstappen could not hide his delight after beating Hamilton to pole position in today’s race with an absorbing title race set to finally conclude. The Red Bull star described qualification as “an amazing feeling” after producing a lap 0.371 seconds faster than the Mercedes. And with both men level on points entering the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, it is winner takes all, with the Belgian-Dutch driver admitting he is “Incredibly happy with this. It is of course what we wanted but it is never easy, especially with their form recently.” While Hamilton, aiming for his eighth world title, which would break a tie between himself and the legendary Michael Schumacher, appeared downbeat following his defeat in qualification: “Max did a great lap today so we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end there.” We will have all the latest updates from what promises to be a thriller throughout the day. Ben Burrows 12 December 2021 08:27

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen prepare to settle F1 title race