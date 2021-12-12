Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: F1 race build-up as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen prepare to settle title fight

Verstappen ‘Will Do Everything’ To Beat Lewis Hamilton

Follow live coverage as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do battle for the 2021 Formula One title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today.

Verstappen could not hide his delight after beating Hamilton to pole position in today’s race with an absorbing title race set to finally conclude. The Red Bull star described qualification as “an amazing feeling” after producing a lap 0.371 seconds faster than the Mercedes. And with both men level on points entering the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, it is winner takes all, with the Belgian-Dutch driver admitting he is “Incredibly happy with this. It is of course what we wanted but it is never easy, especially with their form recently.”

While Hamilton, aiming for his eighth world title, which would break a tie between himself and the legendary Michael Schumacher, appeared downbeat following his defeat in qualification: “Max did a great lap today so we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end there.”

The Constructors’ Championship remains up for grabs, with Red Bull hoping to upset Mercedes, who are 28 points ahead, and they gained an edge in qualification as their second driver Sergio Perez will line up fourth, though McLaren’s Lando Norris produced a sensational performance to take third, with the Briton admitting he is “nervous” to watch the drama unfold from his position at the start line. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas could only manage sixth and fell behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Follow build-up and live updates ahead of a thrilling finale to the F1 season:

Show latest update 1639301270 F1 news Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin will not race today after testing positive for Covid, his Haas team have confirmed. Mazepin will not be replaced and Haas will run with only one driver, Mick Schumacher, because rules prohibit a driver who has not taken part in at least one session from racing on Sunday. “Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned,” the American team’s statement said. Mazepin, who was set to start last on the grid, is the eighth driver to have tested positive for COVID-19 since last season. The 22-year-old, who will be staying at Haas alongside Schumacher next year, had appeared in a video released by Formula One on Saturday, urging people to get vaccinated. Formula One teams have operated in a protective bubble with regular testing since last year, though protocols have been eased and fans allowed back at races in high numbers. (Getty Images) Ben Burrows 12 December 2021 09:27 1639300790 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hamilton, meanwhile, gave a churlish response when asked if a similar tactic had been mooted with his team-mate Valtteri Bottas. “No, it wasn’t discussed. We have never really done that,” he said. “I would like Valtteri to focus on him. We work as team, it is never something we discus or work on and I don’t believe it should be done.” Hamilton was jeered by a large Dutch support as he spoke after taking second – but claimed that will only spur him on: “There’s a lot of orange here, but I don’t care, it doesn’t make any difference to me. “It makes no difference to how I go about my life. If anything I use it as fuel, so I am grateful for it one way or another.” (AFP via Getty Images) Ben Burrows 12 December 2021 09:19 1639300070 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Verstappen also revealed a pre-qualifying plan with team-mate Sergio Perez worked to perfection, the second Red Bull giving a tow in his slipstream to boost the Dutchman’s time on his fastest effort. “It was discussed before qualifying,” he added. “It was nicely executed as well, but it is not whatever the gap was. I might have gained a tenth (of a second) towards turn nine. “Checo is a great team-mate and a real pleasure to work with, also a big ‘thank you’ to him.” Ben Burrows 12 December 2021 09:07 1639299350 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Verstappen did not have it all his own way, however, as he flat-spotted what would have been his race tyre having run wide during the second qualifying session. The Red Bull will now start on the soft tyre, seemingly not the best race compound, with Hamilton set to start on the preferred medium rubber. Team boss Christian Horner admitted the flat spot had “forced the hand” of Red Bull on race strategy. “It is an amazing feeling,” said Verstappen. “We definitely improved the car again in qualifying. So far this weekend it has been on and off, but I’m incredibly happy with this. It is never easy, especially with their form in the past few races. “I felt good on both tyres. Naturally in the evening it is a bit cooler, so it should be easier for the soft tyres, but we will see tomorrow. “Of course in Q2 I had my flat spot on the mediums and had to go out on the softs again. The car felt pretty decent in these final two laps.” (Getty Images) Ben Burrows 12 December 2021 08:55 1639298870 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hamilton was ultimately pleased to qualify second after conceding his Mercedes could not match the one minute 22.109 seconds which saw Verstappen seal pole – the Brit also joking he was pleased to know where his rival would be given the suggestions he could be run off the track. “Max did a great lap today so we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end. It was looking really strong in practice,” he said. “We couldn’t answer that lap, it was a fantastic lap from him, but we are in a good position. I couldn’t beat that time he did today and he fully deserved the pole. I’m grateful I can see where he is. “The car was good, Max did a great job on that final lap. Generally, through practice and into qualifying, the car felt solid. The last two laps weren’t easy…I definitely can’t complain, but of course we wish we were a bit quicker today.” Ben Burrows 12 December 2021 08:47 1639298434 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix This is where we are at with one race to go in what has been a thrilling Formula 1 season. 1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull: 369.5 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: 369.5 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes: 218 4. Sergio Pérez, Red Bull: 190 5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: 158 6. Lando Norris, McLaren: 154 7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: 149.5 8. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren: 115 9. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Honda: 100 10. Fernando Alonso, Alpine: 77 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Ben Burrows 12 December 2021 08:40 1639298130 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix The upshot of the win in Saudi Arabia last weekend, as well as the fastest lap, means Hamilton and Verstappen are now locked on 369.5 points with one race of the season remaining. The pair have been trading places at the top of the standings all season. Hamilton has won the last three races and also set the fastest lap in Sunday’s enthralling Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, moving him level with Verstappen on 369.5 points. Neither driver needs to win in Abu Dhabi to claim the crown, it will purely be down to who finishes in the better position. If both drivers fail to finish the race, Verstappen would be crowned world champion by virtue of winning nine races this season to Hamilton’s eight. While Hamilton has seven titles to his name and is looking for a record eighth crown, Verstappen is seeking a maiden championship success. Ben Burrows 12 December 2021 08:35 1639297916 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Max Verstappen came flying back to clinch pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a fine lap to leave title rival Lewis Hamilton starting second on the grid. After Hamilton dominated the practice sessions in his Mercedes – in his quest for a record eighth Formula One world championship – Verstappen, with a tow in the slipstream of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, set an unassailable time of one minute 22.109 seconds to clinch what could prove to be the most important pole of his career. Verstappen went into the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit tied level with defending champion Hamilton at the top of the standings. Hamilton will at least start second, clocking a time 0.371 seconds slower as the title protagonists locked out the front row. McLaren’s Lando Norris put in a fine display to qualify third for McLaren as Perez went fourth fastest in the second Red Bull. (Getty Images) Ben Burrows 12 December 2021 08:31 1639297675 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do battle for the 2021 Formula One title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today. We will have all the latest updates from what promises to be a thriller throughout the day.

