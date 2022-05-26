The chair of parliament’s privileges committee has said it is “absolutely certain” that Boris Johnson will be forced from office if the cross-party panel finds he has misled the Commons.

Mr Johnson has resisted calls from Labour and some of his own MPs to step down following Wednesday’s release of the Sue Gray report, which detailed drunken parties at 10 Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown.

But he now faces an inquiry by the Commons privileges committee into whether he knowingly misled when he repeatedly told parliament that there were no parties.

And chair Chris Bryant said that he will be forced to quit if the committee finds he lied.

Labour MP Mr Bryant, who has stepped aside from the inquiry because of his own vocal criticisms of the prime minister, said the committee could trigger a recall ballot in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency by recommending his suspension from the Commons.

“They can force him to quit,” he told Sky News. ”I’m absolutely certain that if the privileges committee decides that the prime minister has misled parliament and sends a report to the House to that effect, Boris Johnson may still try to cling on, but I would have brought that at that point every self-respecting member of the House of Commons would vote for whatever suspension is recommended by the committee.

“And if he’s suspended from the House, he’s out. That’s it.”

Source Link ‘Absolutely certain’ Boris Johnson will quit if committee finds he misled parliament, says standards chief