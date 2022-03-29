Abramovich poisoning claim ‘worrying’, says government minister

Allegations that billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators were poisoned during peace talks with Russia represent a “worrying development”, a UK government minister has said.

Education minister Will Quince said that the UK would be “looking to establish the facts” around the claim, though he stressed that a formal investigation was for Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has advised anyone taking part in negotiations currently under way with Russia in Istanbul over an end to the month-old invasion not to eat or drink anything during the process.

Mr Quince said: “As much as there is scepticism globally about whether these peace talks will be successful, I desperately hope that they are.”

Abramovich and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian delegation developed symptoms that included red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal and investigative news outlet Bellingcat.

The Independent understands that the Chelsea FC owner suffered temporary blindness for several hours following the poisoning, but quickly recovered.

Mr Abramovich accepted a request by Ukraine at the end of February to help negotiate an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion just days after it started, and is said to still be interested in mediating despite the incident.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “The allegations are very concerning.

“The UK will continue to assist by implementing tough sanctions on Putin’s regime, and by providing defensive and humanitarian support to help put Ukraine in the strongest possible negotiating position.”

An adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Mr Abramovich was involved in talks with Russia over Ukraine.

Cambridge University professor Alexander Rodnyansky told Times Radio: “He has been playing a role, he’s certainly been talking to the Russian leader. And that’s where the value is potentially.

“Just before the war broke out, the Russian negotiator Kozak – who was responsible for talking to Ukraine and for managing the whole talks that were ongoing back then – basically was clueless about the invasion right to the end. He didn’t really know what was coming.

“And so when that happened, it was obvious to us that we need to look for other routes, for other possible methods to reach the Russian leader. And so one of those possible solutions could have been an oligarch.

“Roman Abramovich basically volunteered, so we have to give peace a chance. So that’s what we’ve been doing. I’m not sure how much it can yield, I’m still pessimistic when it comes to the whole idea of these peace talks for the obvious reasons.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Abramovich poisoning claim ‘worrying’, says government minister