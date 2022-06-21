Abraham Ancer set to join LIV Golf Invitational Series ahead of Portland event

Abraham Ancer is set to become the latest player to join LIV Golf ahead of the Saudi-backed breakaway series’ event in Portland at the end of this month.

It’s understood the world No 20, who missed the US Open due to illness, will be announced as one of LIV Golf’s new signings alongside Brooks Koepka, who is also expected to compete in next week’s event at Pumpkin Ridge.

Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez were already confirmed as switching to the rebel series during its inaugural event at Centurion Club earlier this month.

Charl Schwartzel earned an eye-watering £3.85m for winning in Hemel Hempstead, where the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson drew the most attention, however, the field is set to be significantly stronger in Portland as golf’s divide grows deeper.

The PGA Tour were holding a mandatory meeting for their members on Tuesday but it is expected that more players will jump ship in the near future.

Koepka had dodged questions over joining LIV Golf at a bristling press conference ahead of the US Open last week, insisting he hadn’t given the prospect much thought and that the media were attempting to cast a “black cloud” over the major.

“I don’t understand,” he said. “I’m trying to focus on the US Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the US Open. I think that sucks.”

