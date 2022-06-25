Abortion protesters tear-gassed during demonstrations at Arizona Capitol building

Police fired tear gas from the windows of the Arizona Capitol building on Friday (24 June) to disperse hundreds of protesters demonstrating outside.

The crowds gathered on the evening that the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, ruling that abortion is not a constitutional right.

Many on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix were divided into groups condemning and supporting the decision.

The officers fired tear gas when several demonstrators started banging on the glass doors of the building, also forcing lawmakers into the basement of the building for 20 minutes.

